TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting less than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, a notable drop from a day ago.

Provincial health officials logged 981 new cases today, down from 1,300 recorded on Saturday.

The province reported 1,076 new infections on Friday, 945 on Thursday and 1,072 on Wednesday. However, for many days throughout the past week the province said the daily case counts were an “underestimate” due to under-reporting from Toronto Public Health, which was undergoing data migration to the provincial system.

The province’s seven-day rolling average is now 1,094.

Ontario also reported 42 more deaths on Sunday, with 17 among long-term care home residents.

Most of the new cases continue to be throughout hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Locally, there are 209 new cases in Peel, 171 in York Region and 122 in Toronto,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

The number of tests processed in the last 24-hour period saw a significant drop compared to a day ago.

Ontario labs conducted 48,701 tests, down from more than 58,700 tests on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s positivity rate is 2.6 per cent, up from 2.3 a day ago.

More to come.