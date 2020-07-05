TORONTO -- For the sixth straight day, Ontario health officials reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases as all but four public health units recorded five or fewer new infections.

Officials confirmed an additional 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which is a slight increase from the 121 cases recorded on Saturday but still a significant decrease from Friday, when 165 new cases were reported.

Sunday’s case numbers also recorded one of the lowest daily death counts with only two more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours.

The recent infections bring Ontario’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease to 35,794, including 2,689 deaths and 31,266 recoveries.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 30 of the province’s 34 public health units have reported fewer than five new cases of the disease, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all.

According to Friday’s epidemiology report, 28 of the new cases were found in Peel Region, 15 were found in York Region, 39 were found in Toronto, and 27 were found in Windsor-Essex, a region that has grappled with outbreaks among migrant workers.

Of the new cases in Ontario, 105 are between the ages of 20 and 59. There are 11 patients who are 19 years old or younger and 21 patients who are over the age of 59.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70, while only one person under the age of 19 has succumbed to the disease.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 108 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 711 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

More than 1,800 people over the age of 80 have died of the disease, many of whom lived in long-term care homes.

As of Sunday, there were 139 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. Thirty-nine of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 23 of them are breathing using ventilators.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In the last 24 hours, just over 23,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by officials.

Ontario health officials have conducted more than 1.5 million tests for the disease since the pandemic was declared.

More than 11,000 tests are still under investigation.