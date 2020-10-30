TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he has asked his public experts to create a plan that would ease restrictions and allow businesses to start reopening in the four COVID-19 hot spots.

Ford made the comments on Friday during a press conference in Toronto, while also announcing funding to build two new schools in Etobicoke.

"Based off what I’m seeing in the modelling, I have asked our public health experts to come back next week with a plan to begin to ease restrictions in a way that safely allows businesses to start opening back up after the 28 day period is over," Ford said.

"I want the health officials to come up with a plan that lets businesses operate safety because we don’t know how long this virus will be with us."

Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region are currently in a modified Stage 2, which forces indoor dining, movie theatres and gyms to close.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.