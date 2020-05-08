TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford visited his cottage on Easter Sunday to check on the plumbing but didn’t interact with anyone on the drive up, his office confirms.

This comes amid an intense debate about whether Ontarians should be allowed to visit their vacation properties while the province tries to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"On the morning of Easter Sunday, the Premier drove alone to his family property up north to check on the plumbing as the property is under construction and has been over the past two years," his office confirmed on Friday.

"He spent less than an hour there and on his travel he didn't stop anywhere and he didn’t interact with anyone."

Earlier this week, Ford said there is only so long the government can "hold back taxpayers" from going to their cottages as the warmer months arrive.

But after the premier had a “heart-to-heart” conversation with cottage country mayors this week, he released a statement that said cottagers were being asked to "hold off" visiting their properties.

Top health officials in the province warned Ontarians not to flock to their cottages during the pandemic because it could put an unpreceded strain on small town resources. There is also concern that people travelling back and forth from their vacation properties would contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

The mayors have also said that the relatively low number of intensive care unit beds in their largely rural communities would make widespread transmission of the virus potentially devastating.

"I know Ontarians are eager to enjoy the great outdoors, but there will be plenty of long weekends to come," Ford said Thursday. "Right now, we need to focus on doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of all Ontarians. We’re all in this together and together we will beat COVID-19."

Dr. David Williams, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, issued a memo to his local counterparts last weekend saying that while health officials should "discourage" the use of cottages, the province should not impose a legal ban.

"After consultation ... my current recommendation is to not prohibit access to secondary residences through legal order, but to continue to provide communications that discourage their use," Williams said in the May 3 memo.

Williams was asked to weigh in on the issue after property owners in Haldimand and Norfolk counties were banned from moving into their cottages this month under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. Local health officials in the region warned homeowners, who breach the ban, that they could face fines of up to $5,000 per day.

Ford also acknowledged that restricting cottagers from visiting their properties would be devastating for local businesses who rely on seasonal visitors between April and September.

"That's their livelihood," Ford said. "There is only so long I can hold the big gates back from these people. They're going to want to go to their vacation property."