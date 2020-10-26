TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Monday after the government said it's willing to take "swift action" to curb the record number of COVID-19 cases.

Ford will be joined alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips to make the announcement at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 1,042 new COVID-19 cases, which was the first time the province logged more than a thousand infections in a day.

Hours later, the government released a statement saying they are willing to take "swift action" to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The government also said the spike in cases could be a result of people breaking public health guidelines on Thanksgiving and gathering with extended family.

"We continue to urge all Ontarians to do their part and not let their guard down by continuing to limit close contact and practice the public health measures that we know work and keep us safe," the statement said.

Durham and Halton regions are also expected to learn this afternoon whether they will be forced to revert to a modified Stage 2, something officials from both areas have spoken out against.