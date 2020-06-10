TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be getting tested for COVID-19 today after Education Minister Stephen Lecce came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, a government spokesperson says.

The government said that minister Lecce was tested for the novel coronavirus and the results have since come back negative.

"Yesterday I was notified I have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I have been tested and I've been in isolation since, working from home," Lecce said in a statement.

Regardless, the premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, both of whom were present at Tuesday’s news conference alongside Lecce, will also undergo a test for COVID-19.

"Both will continue to monitor for symptoms and take appropriate action as necessary," a spokesperson for the government said Wednesday.

The premier's office said it would notify the public once they receive the results of the test.

Ford was scheduled to attend an announcement at Queen's Park on Wednesday, but his name, as well as Elliot's, were removed from the list of speakers moments before the news conference.

In their absence, Ross Romano, minister of colleges and universities, announced a framework for the reopening of Ontario’s post-secondary sector, but admitted he too had only learned of the situation minutes before the event began.

"I certainly can't speak to what anybody else is thinking. I can tell you that I know our premier is acting out of an extreme abundance of caution and he wants to ensure that everybody here on the premise of Queen's Park is safe," Romano said while taking questions.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.