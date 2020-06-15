TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce if the Toronto-area will move ahead to the next stage of the province's reopening plan, allowing restaurants, hair salons and malls to reopen on Friday.

Ford will make the announcement on Monday with Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli and Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

The majority of Ontario's public health unit regions moved forward to Stage 2 last Friday, ending the months-long closure for some businesses crippled financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Toronto Area, which accounts for the majority all COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date, along with a few other regions like Niagara and Windsor, were not included on the list of health units moving forward into Stage 2. The areas excluded from the list remained in Stage 1 of the restart phase.

Ford said at the beginning of each week, he would announce which regions are ready to move forward to Stage 2.

"We need just a little more time," Premier Doug Ford said last week at Queen’s Park, adding that he’s confident the regions not moving forward to Stage 2 will get there "very soon."

Ontario entered Stage 1 of the reopening plan on May 19. Each of the stages will be monitored by health officials for two to four weeks to ensure there isn’t a surge in COVID-19 infections.

When Ontario is ready to enter Stage 3, the province will allow all workplaces to reopen and relax restrictions on public gatherings.

It’s important to note that all large public gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events, will be restricted for the "foreseeable future."

Ontario is currently under a state of emergency that is set to expire on June 30.

The public health units not in Stage 2:

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

York Region Public Health

What can reopen in Stage 2?