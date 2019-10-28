With the Ontario legislature back in session after an extended summer and fall break, politicians will be able to pick up where they left off on a number pieces of proposed legislation that have yet to be debated.

The most controversial bill, introduced in June, would impose a one per cent wage cap on all unionized and non-unionized employees in the Ontario Public Service and the Broader Public Sector.

While the vast majority of bills that sail through the legislature and into law are brought forward to government as part of its agenda, MPPs are also allowed to table a private member’s bill — they often deal with smaller, niche issues, which appeal to constituents in that MPPs rising.

Here are a few interesting bills currently on the agenda:

Combating litter for the environment and nature act

This bill, introduced by Progressive Conservative MPP Andrea Khanjin, would proclaim the second Tuesday in May as the Provincial Day of Action on Litter.

If passed, Ontarians would be “encouraged” to pick up litter in public places or waterways and throw it into a trashcan or recycling bin.

This proposed legislation has only received first reading.

Reserved parking for electric vehicle charging act

Introduced by now Government House Leader Paul Calandra, Bill 123 would update the highway traffic act to make it illegal to park a non-electric vehicle in an electric vehicle charging spot.

Under the bill, even electric vehicle drivers would be dinged $125 if they leave their cars in a charging station without attaching their car to the charging port.

The proposed legislation has passed first reading.

Menstrual Hygiene Day act

This bill, proposed by NDP MPP Bhutila Karpoche would proclaim May 28 as Menstrual Hygiene Day.

According to the proposed legislation, one-third of Canadian women under the age of 25 struggle to afford menstrual products — which can cost $76 to $153 per year.

Dedicating a day to menstrual awareness, the bill states, would raise awareness about the challenges created by a lack of access to proper products.

The proposed act passed first reading.

Egyptian Heritage Month act

Egyptian-Canadian MPP Sheref Sabawy is hoping to create a heritage month dedicated to recognizing Egypt as the “birthplace to some of the world’s first civilizations.”

“Canada is home to hundreds of thousands of Egyptian-Canadians,” the proposed legislation states, noting that Egyptians across the globe celebrate Egypt National day on July 23.

The act would dedicate the month of July to Egyptian Heritage.

The bill has been given its second reading and is headed to the Standing Committee on Social Policy.

Sunshine Protection Act

If this bill were to become law Ontarians would no longer have to worry about winding their clocks backwards or forwards twice a year — making the period known as daylight saving time, the year-round standard time.

The proposed legislation would freeze daylight saving time in March 2020, when Ontarians “spring forward” — making that the new and permanent standard time.

The bill was introduced by Liberal MPP Marie France Lalonde who has since resigned her seat and been elected as a Federal Liberal MP.