TORONTO -- The coronavirus variant that first emerged in India has been detected in Ontario.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Public Health Ontario (PHO) says 36 cases of the B.1.617 have been identified in the province in the last few days.

Of those cases, six were detected through PHO’s genomic surveillance program. The agency says the cases were all linked to international travel.

The other 30 cases were identified through the province’s airport and land border screening program.

“PHO is continuing to actively monitor for the B.1.617 variant, as well as other mutations and variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Other provinces, including Alberta and Quebec, have also reported cases of the B.1.617 variant.

It's unclear whether the variant is currently behind the fast-growing outbreak in India, which added more than 330,000 infections Friday.

The situation led to Canada suspending flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the restrictions are necessary.

“A determination was made that there needed to be further steps taken,” he said.

- with files from The Canadian Press