Ontario hospitals are set to receive a $90-million cash infusion ahead of the fall flu season, to help prevent patients from having to be treated in hospital hallways.

Health Minister Christine Elliott revealed the details to health-care stakeholders at a meeting on Tuesday, with an official announcement expected to be made on Wednesday.

The money will help Premier Doug Ford make good on a campaign promise to end “hallway medicine” by creating “surge capacity” to help ease hospital gridlock.

CTV News Toronto has learned the province plans to fund 1,100 hospital beds, including 655 new beds and 450 existing spaces.

Sources say this is separate from a campaign promise to create 15,000 new long-term care beds over the next five years.

In a statement, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) welcomed the “significant” investment that will help the health system’s ability to care for patients this winter.

"Ontario hospitals appreciate the government's timely action in responding to the immediate capacity challenges within the health care system," said Anthony Dale, president and CEO of the OHA.

The organization said this past July, when occupancy levels are typically low, one in six hospital beds was being used by a patient who could be receiving care elsewhere (like a home care or long-term care facility).

The demand for space is expected to increase through the fall and into the new year.

The OHA noted the health-care system is under “enormous pressure,” pointing to last year’s flu season which left patients being cared for in “hallways, boardrooms and other unconventional spaces that are not conducive to high-quality patient care.”

"Ending hallway health care over the long term will take systemic solutions, new ideas and deep collaboration among all health system partners,” Dale said.