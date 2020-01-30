TORONTO -- An Ontario university student is looking to catch the eyes of the National Football League after video of his 70-yard field goal on video-sharing app Tik Tok went viral.

Vincent Plouffe, who attends Carleton University, said he was just having some fun when he first downloaded the app but now hopes that his talent and the eight-second clip’s popularity can get him a shot at going pro.

The video, which has now been viewed more than 384,000 times, was recorded in December when the 21-year-old was training in Miami.

“Apparently you could get a shot to the league if you can do a 55 yard FG,” the video’s text reads before Plouffe runs up to the ball.

Plouffe then launches the ball soaring through the air past the end zone and through the goalposts.

“So here’s a 70 yard field goal,” the video text reads.

The current NFL field goal record is 64 yards (58 metres) and was set by Matt Pater of the Denver Broncos in December 2013 so it should be noted that Plouffe is no amateur football player.

The Gatineau, Que. native has played on the Carleton Ravens football team for two years as a kicker and punter.

“I’ve been posting to get the team together and the guys really bought in and liked it,” Plouffe told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

Team-building aside, Plouffe is hoping that this particular video will get him some attention from the National Football League.

“My dream is to play in the NFL, but the CFL is more realistic,” Plouffe said.

And while his dream is ambitious, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

In July of last year American man Nathan Patterson was throwing baseball pitches at a speed pitch challenge at a Colorado Rockies game when he threw a 96 miles per hour (155 km/h) fast ball.

Video of the pitch, which tagged the Major League Baseball organization and featured the words “let’s get him signed”, went viral almost as fast as the pitch itself.

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph �� @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt — Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019

A month later, he signed a contract with the Oakland Athletics.

Meanwhile, Plouffe is hoping to follow Patterson’s lead and already has a prospective team picked out.

“I’d love to play for the [New England] Patriots. I’m a die-hard fan.”

Ploufffe acknowledges though that a call from the six-time Super Bowl champions might be unrealistic, so he’s developed a back-up plan, just in case.

“I would take even the [Cleveland] Browns. The first flight, I would be there.”