TORONTO -- COVID-19 hot spot communities in Ontario could receive half of the province's vaccine supply as the Doug Ford government studies a recommendation made by the Science Advisory Table.

Scientific advisors have called on the government to divert additional vaccines to communities facing the highest risk of COVID-19, suggesting the province could prevent 20 per cent of infection in people aged 16 to 59.

Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that the province is "studying it very carefully" but couldn't say when the government would make the change.

"We're looking at that now because we know that does have a really significant effect in reducing transmission getting the numbers down which means fewer people hospitalized," Elliott told reporters at Queen's Park.

