Cannabis users in Ontario will be able to buy their pot on the go, as the province puts a mobile-first emphasis on its online retail store.

The Ontario Cannabis Store(OCS), which goes live online on Oct. 17, expects 60 to 70 per cent of its traffic to come from mobile devices. As such, the website will fit any screen, from desktops and laptops to phones and tablets.

The OCS also revealed a four-stage age verification process which will activate from the moment the user accesses the website to when the legally-purchased pot is delivered to the door.

Users will have to submit their date of birth, confirm that they are over the age of 19, reconfirm their age at the checkout and will be asked for identification at the door, if they look under the age of 25.

The website, which the OCS unveiled Thursday, is billed as “the only legal retailer of legalized Cannabis” and is designed to prioritize health information over product information.

The website will include videos and pictures showing the central nervous system with detailed information about the effects of cannabis along with detailed descriptions about THC, CBD, terpenes, and ways to consume cannabis.

Products

The OCS has amassed a large supply of cannabis from 32 federally-licensed producers, all stored at an undisclosed warehouse in the GTA.

At least 70 strains will be available on the website on Oct. 17, as well as cannabis-related products such as bongs, pipes, rolling papers, grinders and storage.

Users will be able to choose between Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid options, with individual strains and products listed after that. Users will be able to choose products based on the levels THC or CBD present. Customization options will direct buyers specific product that match the specifications.

The OCS wouldn’t say what the exact price point would be, except to say that it will be competitive with the illegal market and offer customers a wide range, listed in the search from the lowest price to the highest price.

Delivery

The OCS says delivery should take between 1 to 3 days, with a flat $5 fee anywhere in the province.

There will be no restrictions on where cannabis can be delivered, whether it’s a workplace or home, however someone over the age of 19 will have to sign for the package.

Packages will not be left with concierges.