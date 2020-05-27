TORONTO -- Ontario is allowing over two dozen health-care providers, including dentists and massage therapists, to return to work immediately once health and safety guidelines are in place.

Dentists, optometrists, massage therapists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, psychologists, dieticians, denturists, and midwives are some of the professions included on the list released Wednesday.

Full list of regulated health-care providers

"Its important to note that this does not mean that all health services will be available on May 27," Premier Doug Ford’s office told CTV News Toronto. “Rather, health regulatory colleges are now in the process of developing guidance to ensure high-quality and safe clinical care that must be met before services can resume."

Each college will also provide advice on which services can or should be provided virtually.

The change comes as a result of a new order from the province's chief medical officer of health.

In mid-March, the province ordered all non-essential and elective health services to close or reduce operations as COVID-19 cases increased.