TORONTO -- Ontario recorded 341 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while noting that a data error on Thursday incorrectly reported the lowest number of new patients in six weeks.

The new cases on Friday brings the provincial total to 21,922. Health officials also reported 27 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 1,825.

The total number of recoveries in Ontario has also increased to 16,641. The number of resolved cases accounts for more than 75.9 per cent of cases in the province.

That means Ontario’s new daily cases continue to trend downward as we expand our #COVID19 testing guidelines to ensure we keep a close eye on any shifts in community spread and identify and contain new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 15, 2020

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday that a "small glitch" incorrectly reported only 258 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

"Because of a one-time data upload issue, yesterday missed 87 cases," Elliot wrote on Twitter. "While they’re captured in today’s update, the real day-over-day numbers are 345 new cases on May 14 and 341 today."

To date, there have been 3,722 health-care workers diagnosed with COVID-19.

The number of outbreaks in long-term care homes also jumped by nine to 263.

The single-day record for new cases was reported on April 25 when the number jumped by 640.

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford announced that Ontario will enter stage one of the province’s recovery phase on May 19. A number of businesses that were forced to close in March will be allowed to reopen, with strict guidelines in place to enforce physical distancing restrictions.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

To date, Ontario has completed 510,841 tests for COVID-19. On Thursday, the province completed 18,534 tests.

Currently, 14,373 test samples remain under investigation in Ontario.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients: