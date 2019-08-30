

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken to hospital after an ammonia leak at a building on the University of Toronto’s campus.

Paramedics said they were called to Lash Miller Chemical Lab, located at 80 St. George Street, about 1.20p.m.

Paramedics said two people were assessed but only one person was transported to hospital.

Toronto fire said the leak was contained to one room.

The cause of the leak is not yet known.