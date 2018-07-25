

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in a residential neighbourhood in North York early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say that the vehicle slammed into a pole near Doris and Holmes avenues, which is in the vicinity of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say that there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Doris Avenue is currently closed in both directions at Holmes Avenue as police investigate.