Police in Halton Region say one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Milton.

According to police, two vehicles collided near 25 Side Road and Fifth Line at around 8:49 a.m. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to land in a nearby ditch.

One person died at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

A reporter at the scene said a hydro pole was also damaged as a result of the collision.

More to come…