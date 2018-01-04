One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Milton
Police investigating a two-vehicle crash in Milton that left one person dead. (David Ritchie/Twitter/@Media371)
CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 12:41PM EST
Police in Halton Region say one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Milton.
According to police, two vehicles collided near 25 Side Road and Fifth Line at around 8:49 a.m. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to land in a nearby ditch.
One person died at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
A reporter at the scene said a hydro pole was also damaged as a result of the collision.
More to come…