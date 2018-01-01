

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person has died following a shooting in Brantford

Brantford General Hospital confirmed the fatal shooting in a news release Monday night.

The shooting did not take place on hospital property, the statement said. Reports on social media indicated that the shooting happened at a nearby pharmacy at around 5:30 p.m.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital and declared dead a short time later.

A lockdown was imposed on the hospital at around 5:40 p.m. and was lifted at around 7:10 p.m.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the emergency room Monday evening in images shared from the scene.

Brantford police have confirmed that officers remain on-scene at the hospital for an investigation, but have released few other details about the incident.

Police said there was no immediate concern for public safety.

Brantford’s fire and paramedic services said they had no information about any incidents in or around the hospital.