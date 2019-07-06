

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and another has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a personal watercraft collision in Lake Ontario on Saturday morning.

The Toronto Police Marine Unit was dispatched to the shoreline of Lake Ontario near Marine Parade Drive in the city’s Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood after receiving multiple calls about two Sea Doos that were involved in a collision.

One man who was cycling in the area at the time told CP24 that the jet skis were “doing circles together and jumping each others wake” when the collision occurred.

“I had ridden across the foot bridge here and just as I got across there was loud bang. I came back and there was no one on the Sea Doos and they were drifting,” Paul Tetley said. “There was one person holding on to the blue and white Sea Doo over here and the handle was bent on the orange Sea Doo and there was no one close to it.”

Tetley said that a man swam out to help after the collision and was soon joined by a kayaker who performed chest compressions on one of the victims.

Police say that members of the Marine Unit also responded to the scene and were quickly able to locate both victims.

Paramedics initially said that one of the individuals, an adult male, sustained critical injuries. Police, however, later confirmed that the individual was pronounced dead in hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

“At this point not much else is known and that is why we have our Traffic Services and marine units working jointly to determine exactly what may have led to this,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CP24.