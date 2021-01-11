TORONTO -- A former church that has been converted into a "one-of-kind" five-bedroom home north of Toronto has hit the market for less than $800,000.

The fully-finished property, located at 10 Mill Street in Amaranth, near Orangeville, has an open-concept main-floor layout with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

It's currently on the market for $799,900.

According to the property's listing, the four-bathroom home also has a finished basement with a separate entrance and a detached garage.

The home, which is located less than 100 km from Toronto, also has a large back deck with views over the nearby Grand River.

Property taxes for the home will set you back about $3,640 per year.

The $799,900 price tag for the home might entice people who are frustrated by Toronto’s soaring real estate market and are ready to move out of the city.

The Toronto Real Estate Board said last week the average price of a home sold last year hit a new record.

The board said the average selling price in Greater Toronto was $929,699 in 2020, up 13.5 per cent from $819,279 compared with 2019.

The number of homes sold in 2020 in the Greater Toronto Area totalled 95,151, up from 87,751 in 2019, and the third-best year on record, according to the board.

The board says after a steep drop in the spring due to the pandemic, the market took off in the second half of the year.

The results for the full year came as the Toronto board reported home sales in December soared to 7,180 compared with 4,364 in the final month of 2019.

The average price of a home sold in December was $932,222, up from $838,662.

With files from The Canadian Press.