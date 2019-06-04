Oakville's Dasan Brown becomes first Canadian selected in 2019 MLB draft, heading to Blue Jays
Canada Jr. team center fielder Dasan Brown makes a diving catch on a flyout by Toronto Blue Jays' DJ Neal during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 1:55PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays have selected the first Canadian in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft, taking Oakville, Ont., outfielder Dasan Brown in the third round (88th overall) on Tuesday.
The six-foot, 185-pound Brown attends Abbey Park High School and has played for the junior national team. The 18-year-old is listed as a centre-fielder.
Brown has a commitment to Texas A&M University.
Brown was selected early on the second day of the draft. No Canadians were selected on the first day for the first time since 2012.