'Not a random attack': Shooting in Pickering leaves male in critical condition
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 6:11PM EDT Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 9:42PM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting in Pickering which left a male victim with life-threatening injuries. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A shooting in Pickering has left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, police say.
The incident occurred on Woodview Drive, near Twyn Rivers Drive and Altona Road, at approximately 5 p.m. when the victim was in his driveway, according to Durham Regional Police.
The male victim was rushed to a trauma centre.
Police are now looking for a male last seen in a white vehicle in connection with the incident. Investigators say the shooting was not a "random attack."
This is a developing story. More to come.