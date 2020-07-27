TORONTO -- A shooting in Pickering has left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The incident occurred on Woodview Drive, near Twyn Rivers Drive and Altona Road, at approximately 5 p.m. when the victim was in his driveway, according to Durham Regional Police.

The male victim was rushed to a trauma centre.

Police are now looking for a male last seen in a white vehicle in connection with the incident. Investigators say the shooting was not a "random attack."

