Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





There is no subway service on TTC’s Line 1 between Union and Eglinton stations because of a fire investigation.

The TTC said shuttle buses are running between the two stations while authorities respond to the incident.

The TTC has not said when service is expected to resume.

