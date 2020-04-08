TORONTO -- The TTC is rolling out vinyl barriers on the transit agency’s fleet of buses in an effort to protect operators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said starting today, customers will see thick, collapsible aisle barriers on buses.

“They provide extra comfort and security for operators while being removable to allow for accessible front door boarding/ exiting,” Green wrote.

Green said that staff are producing and installing approximately 150 of the barriers per day.

The barriers are the latest measure the transit agency has taken to promote physical distancing and protect operators in the wake of the pandemic.

The TTC has attempted to maintain service levels despite a steep decline in ridership, has added dozens of buses on some of the city’s busiest routes, and is urging people to board and exit vehicles through rear doors only.

The transit agency is also now allowing its operators to wear masks on the job.

Despite these measures, the union representing Toronto transit workers says more needs to be done.

ATU Local 113, which represents approximately 12,000 transit workers in Toronto and York Region, has called on the TTC to provide masks for operators who want to wear them and has also told its members to limit the number of people on buses and streetcars to prevent overcrowding.

To date, the TTC has confirmed that seven of its employees have tested positive for the virus.