TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases as the downward trend continues in the province.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 36,723.

"Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all," Health Minister Christine Elliott said Sunday. "Hospitalizations, ICU admissions have both decreased with the number of vented patients being relatively stable."

Ontario also added three new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,719. The number of resolved patients also increased on Sunday by 112.

The 129 new cases comes after officials confirmed 130 infections on Saturday. On Thursday, 170 new cases were reported, the highest number noted in more than a week.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

Twenty-seven of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.

According to Sunday's epidemiology report, 30 of the new cases were found in Peel Region, nine were found in York Region, 36 were found in Toronto and seven were found in Windsor-Essex, a region that has been grappling with outbreaks among migrant workers.

Nearly 90 per cent of new cases in people under 60

Of the new cases in Ontario, 97 are between the ages of 20 and 59. There are 18 patients who are 19 years old or younger and 14 patients who are over the age of 59.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 79. One person under the age of 19 who had COVID-19 has died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 111 were between the ages of 40 and 59, and 722 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

More than 1,800 people over the age of 80 have died of the disease.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In the last 24 hours, just over 25,726 COVID-19 tests were conducted by officials.

Ontario health officials have conducted nearly 1.7 million tests for the disease since the pandemic was declared.

More than 16,000 tests are still under investigation.