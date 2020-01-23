TORONTO -- A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his 54-year-old mother, whose body had been inside a Toronto home for at least two months before it was discovered by police.

On Thursday, officers with the Toronto Police Service confirmed to CTV News Toronto that a suspicious death investigation in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue from Monday evening is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the accused, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested in Manitoba. It is not known when the arrest took place.

The teenager has since been charged with second-degree murder.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.