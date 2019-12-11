TORONTO -- Multiple lanes of Highway 410 are closed this morning in Brampton due to a police investigation.

Three northbound lanes have been shut down on the highway near Clark Boulevard.

Details of the investigation have not been released but officers on scene told CP24 that one person has been taken into custody following a traffic stop in the area at around 2:20 a.m.

#PRP. Northbound 410 between Williams Parkway and Queen Street- lanes reduced for police investigation. Following a traffic stop. One lane only getting by through this section. Call at 2:20am. PR190450593 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 11, 2019

One person also sustained unknown injuries after an interaction with Peel Regional Police.

It is not clear if the province's police watchdog will be called in to investigate or when the highway will reopen.