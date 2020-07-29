TORONTO -- Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who they believe may be responsible for multiple assaults in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood.

The four separate incidents occurred in the area of Roncesvalles and Howard Park avenues between May and July.

The first incident occurred on May 13 when a suspect approached a 50-year-old woman, allegedly assaulted her and fled on foot.

The second incident took place on July 20 when a suspect approached a 55-year-old man, allegedly assaulted him and fled the scene on foot.

A day later, police said that a suspect approached a 38-year-old woman, spit on her and fled the scene.

And just yesterday, a suspect approached a 36-year-old woman, “sprayed contents of a drink” on her and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The suspect is described by police as being 25 to 40 years of age, standing five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 with a thin to medium build and black hair.

Police say that the suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, a grey T-shirt and grey shorts at the time of the most recent incident.

“Police continue to investigate and determine if the reported incidents are connected,” Toronto police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Residents in the area are holding a community safety meeting tonight in nearby Sorauren Park to “create connections” as well as to share notes and resources.

Anyone with information related to the string of assaults is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.