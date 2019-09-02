

A Brampton MPP who confronted an anti-Muslim heckler at Mississauga’s Muslimfest on Sunday says it was his elder brother’s response to a similar incident two years ago that guided his response.

The man, self-described leader of the “National Citizens Alliance,” published 10 minutes of video of himself walking around the annual outdoor festival for Muslims, occasionally shouting about how any systemic discrimination or hatred faced by Muslims is made-up exaggeration.

After NDP MPP Gurratan Singh finished a speech to attendees and got off the stage, the heckler confronted him in an encounter filmed and shared on social media.

“Did you know Islamophobia was created by the Muslim Brotherhood in 1990,” the man says to the Brampton East MPP as he approached on Sunday. “It’s true.”

"Did you know Islamophobia was created by the Muslim Brotherhood in 1990," the man says to the Brampton East MPP as he approached on Sunday. "It's true."

“Listen man, that is hate, that is racism, I oppose it fully, we don’t need that kind of racism in Canada,” Singh replies to the man as security volunteers push the two apart.

The man then repeatedly asks Singh if he supports official use of Sharia law in Ontario. The idea that it is used is a claim often repeated by hate groups and far-right activists.

“I despise people like you,” the man shouts to Singh. “You’re full of crap buddy.”

Volunteer security appeared to escort the heckler away from the festival.

Speaking at the Labour Day parade in Toronto on Monday, Singh said it was his elder brother who guided his response to the man.

“My brother taught me a really important lesson, that is any time we see racism, we need to name it and confront it,” Singh said. “Whenever I am faced with Islamophobia, my response will never be ‘I’m not a Muslim,’ it will be that hate is wrong.”

While campaigning to lead the federal NDP in 2017, Gurratan’s brother Jagmeet was confronted by an anti-Muslim heckler at an event in Brampton.

His response drew worldwide acclaim, as he confronted the woman head-on but also defused her anger.

Muslimfest is an annual Mississauga event held at Celebration Square that includes prayer, standup comedy, music performances, an outdoor market, food and play spaces for kids.

Politicians of all stripes regularly address its attendees.

Mississauga is home to several hundred thousand Muslims, according to census data, and also has a history of racists targeting its Muslim community.

An avowed Islamophobe placed second in the city’s last mayoral vote in 2018, garnering 13.5 per cent support, or more than 16,000 votes.