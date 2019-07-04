

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after colliding with a school bus in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.

The male victim was transported from the scene of the crash to hospital to be treated for his injuries that are possible life-threatening, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the crash is conducted.