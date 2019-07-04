Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after colliding with school bus in Scarborough
The scene of a collision in Scarborough on July 4, 2019 is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 11:49AM EDT
A male motorcyclist has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after colliding with a school bus in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue.
The male victim was transported from the scene of the crash to hospital to be treated for his injuries that are possible life-threatening, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the crash is conducted.