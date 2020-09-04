TORONTO -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Etobicoke early Friday morning, police say.

It happened in the area of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police said they received reports indicating that the motorcycle rider was travelling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

Toronto Paramedic Services attempted to save the male victim’s life, but he was pronounced deceased shortly after, police said.

Traffic services is now investigating the incident. Police say that drivers should expect road closures in the area as a result.