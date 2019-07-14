

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A mother who jumped in the water at Beachfront Park in Pickering to help her son, who was in distress, has died.

Emergency responders were called to the beach at the end of Liverpool Road just before 4 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a possible drowning.

Investigators said a man and a woman, believed to be in her 30s, jumped into the water to assist a boy in distress. The boy was using a floating device at the time but drifted too far from shore, according to officers.

Upon arrival at the scene, police conducted lifesaving efforts on the woman before she was rushed to hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The boy and the man are in stable condition, according to officials.

No further details have been released in the investigation.