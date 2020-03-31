TORONTO -- Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga is currently managing an outbreak of COVID-19, a hospital spokesperson confirms.

Four patients on an inpatient unit have tested positive and have now been separated from other patients.

In a statement to CP24, Trillium Health Partners spokesperson Alineh Haidery said the hospital has taken “immediate precautions” to protect patients and staff.

“Under the guidance of THP Infection Prevention and Control, the unit was placed on appropriate precautionary measures, and all steps have been taken to quickly manage and identify any individuals with potential exposure to the virus,” Haidery said in the statement.

“The four patients identified as having positive COVID-19 tests are being safely relocated to a unit exclusively caring for patients with COVID-19. All other patients on the unit are being actively monitored for symptoms associated with COVID-19.”

Haidery said the hospital is working closely with Peel Public Health and is “actively preparing measures” to deal with further cases and outbreaks.

She added that the safety of patients, health care workers and the community is the hospital’s “top priority.”