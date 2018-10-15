

CTV News Toronto





A Burlington man and his 11-month-old son who disappeared early Monday morning have been found safe in the Ottawa-area

Halton Regional Police said the pair went missing at around 4:35 a.m.

Const. Ryan Anderson said it was “unusual” for the 32-year-old father to leave home at that hour, which prompted the missing person’s investigation.

Police believe the man left with his son in a vehicle, though it’s unclear why they travelled to Ottawa.

Anderson said they were located by police “in good health” at around 10 a.m., about six after they were reported missing.

"He has custody of his child and there’s no reason to believe he’s not equipped to take care of his son,” Anderson said earlier. “There’s no reason to believe he would harm his son.”