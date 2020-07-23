TORONTO -- Metrolinx says it is "committed" to helping advance a plan to build a community centre in the city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood following a report that the provincial transit agency pulled out of a deal to donate land to the project.

In a story published by the Toronto Star on Wednesday, Ward 7 Coun. Anthony Peruzza told the newspaper that Metrolinx previously promised to provide the city with a parcel of land at Finch Avenue West and York Gate Boulevard to build an arts and culture centre in the area.

The property is currently being developed to house a maintenance and storage facility for the Finch West LRT and Peruzza said the city was told that when the facility was complete, Metrolinx would hand over part of the land so the community centre could be built.

Peruzza told The Star that he felt "duped" when he received an email from Metrolinx last week indicating that the transit agency now intends to sell the land.

The Humber River—Black Creek councillor accused Metrolinx of misleading those involved with the project and noted that the city would never be able to outbid developers for the land.

In a statement emailed to CP24 on Thursday, a spokesperson for Metrolinx said the transit agency has been working with the city to "find the best approach to support the Community Action Planning Group in realizing their local community initiative."

"It’s an incredible neighbourhood and we want to support them," the statement read. "With that in mind, we’ve been engaged with the City of Toronto to explore a variety of innovative options to find the best solution possible to support this important community hub project."

Metrolinx did not provide any details about how it intends to support the project going forward.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the City and the community as the Finch West LRT project advances," the statement continued. "We’ve got a few years and Phil Verster our CEO is 100 (per cent) committed to finding a way to make this happen for the Jane Finch neighbourhood."

The decision has prompted backlash from community groups and members of the public who are condemning Metrolinx for not following through.

Tiffany Ford, a former TDSB trustee for the area, called Metrolinx's decision a "heartbreaking" blow to the community.

"For years, the Jane Finch community wanted a central community hub space to unite our youth. Why? Because there are small spaces in different sections of the area, that are considered separate 'turfs,'" she said in a tweet published on Thursday.

"All we wanted was a community hub that was central and truly could unite the community and break those geographical barriers that brought so much bloodshed. It's not just a community hub. It's a game-changer."

In a tweet, Jane Finch Action Against Poverty said the group will address the "unjustified" decision at 1 p.m. today.

"Community groups are coming together to plan a series of responses to @Metrolinx & the provincial government for their unjustified decision to take away this land which was dedicated to becoming a community hub," the tweet read.