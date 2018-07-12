

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Metrolinx board chair Robert Prichard says he has resigned from his position effective immediately.

Metrolinx is the provincial transit agency tasked with overseeing major transit projects around the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, such as the Union-Pearson Express link, GO Transit and the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project.

Prichard had been in his role as chair of the Metrolinx Board since 2010. In a statement, he said the recent change in government means that now is “the right time” for a change in leadership at the organization.

“With the election of a new government for Ontario, now is the right time for a change of leadership for the Board of Directors. The next Chair will need to lead the board in its partnership with the management team and work closely with the government on its priorities for continuing to deliver the transit infrastructure and services the region needs.”

Prichard called his time serving at Metrolinx “a privilege.”

“Serving Metrolinx for the past nine years, first as President and CEO and then as Chair of the Board of Directors for seven years, has ranked with the great privileges of my life,” Prichard said. “It has allowed me to give back to the city, region and province where I have lived and worked virtually my entire life.”

In a statement, newly minted Transportation Minister John Yakabuski thanked Prichard for his work at Metrolinx.

“Since your appointment in 2010 you have demonstrated a tireless commitment to helping deliver better transit across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area,” Yakabuski wrote. “I offer my best wishes for your continued success in the future.”

Metrolinx said that vice chair Bryan Davies will serve as interim chair of the board until a new chair is named. CEO Phil Verster, who joined Metrolinx a year ago, remains in his post.