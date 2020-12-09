TORONTO -- Dozens of people rode their bikes through downtown Toronto on Wednesday in honour of the many cyclists killed this year in the city, including a 23-year-old woman who was struck near Dufferin Street last week.

Toronto police said this latest incident, which involved two vehicles, happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Sylvan Avenue, south of Bloor Street West, just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Despite life-saving measures, the young cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

An obituary posted online through Cardinal Funeral Homes identifies the victim as Alexandra Amaro, a well-loved Ryerson University student and avid cyclist.

“Alex lived a life that so many wouldn’t in a century … she made sure she packed it full of wonderful living,” her obituary stated.

“She was a journalism student at Ryerson University, a spiritual traveller, life philosopher, eloquent writer, prolific reader, earth lover, humble intellectual, avid cyclist, empathetic listener, beloved companion, and a beautiful human being.”

Last week, Duty Insp. Michael Williams said the Amaro was travelling south on Dufferin Street at the time of the incident. He said a vehicle may have clipped her, and she subsequently ended up in northbound traffic and was struck by another vehicle.

On Wednesday, those taking part in the ghost ride called on the various levels of government to do more to protect cyclists. Participants demanded safer cycling networks in the city, especially in the area around Dufferin Street.

“A lot of people are nervous, scared, and angry,” organizer Geoffrey Bercarich said. “This is an opportunity for people to come on out and ride to the government building and demonstrate that enough is enough.”

Friends, family and others continued to drop off flowers and notes at a small makeshift memorial near the crash site on Wednesday.