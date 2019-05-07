

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A number of homes in the Eglinton West area are being evacuated as crews work to stamp out a raging six-alarm fire that continues to tear through a school in the city’s west end.

Homes on the south side of Eglinton Avenue are being evacuated between Trethewey Drive and Bicknell Avenue due to heavy smoke from the fire. Police are going door-to-door to inform people of the evacuation.

Crews were first called to York Memorial Collegiate Institute in the Eglinton Avenue and Trethewey Drive area on Monday at around 2 p.m.

Students and staff got out of the building safely and Toronto Fire said the three-alarm fire was contained by around 4 p.m.

However crews keeping an eye on the scene overnight detected a flare-up with a thermal imaging camera.

“Once that was detected around 3:24 a.m. this morning, a second alarm was immediately called,” Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CP24.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg called the blaze “significant” and “complicated” and said it appears that the fire that started overnight is distinct from the one that started yesterday.

“The early indications are that this is a separate fire from yesterday’s fire,” Pegg said.

By around 5:30 a.m., heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the building and the call was eventually escalated to a five-alarm situation. At around 10 a.m., the fire was escalated to a six-alarm response.

“Crews continue to fight a stubborn hidden fire in the stage and auditorium area,” Eckerman said. “The fire has spread in the walls from the first and second floor adjacent to the stage area as well as burning in under the stage as well. It has since continued up into the roof area.”

Eckerman said firefighters cut away part of the stage to try and access the fire and ran a hose down to the basement. However the first floor of the building has partially collapsed.

“Now we’re advising our crews, who are all out of the building at this time, that there may be a possible brick collapse,” Eckerman said.

He said he expects that crews will continue fighting the blaze “for hours.”

Layer in the morning, crews moved on to the roof to try and battle the blaze from on top of the building, but they eventually had to retreat because of unsafe conditions.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation Monday, but no serious injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Toronto police have said that the initial fire on Monday was being investigated as suspicious, but it is not yet clear if that applies to the blaze that sprung up Tuesday.

“We’re working very closely with Toronto Fire. Obviously we won’t be able to determine what’s gone on here until the fire is put out,” Toronto police Superintendent Ron Taverner told CP24. “The Ontario Fire Marshall is involved as well, so it’s an ongoing process.”

Taverner said police are concerned the fire may be suspicious, but acknowledged that it is too soon to say.

“We’re concerned that it may be suspicious,” he said. “It’s too early to really focus in on causes, etc. right now.”

School was set to mark 90th anniversary

The TDSB is advising students and staff from York Collegiate to instead report to George Harvey C.I. at their usual start time Tuesday.

“We’re going to try to ensure as normal as possible a high school day as possible,” TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24.

He said the TDSB will have to wait until firefighters have completed their work before they can go in and assess how much of the building is salvageable.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, York Memorial C.I. Principal Donna Drummond said it was “a very sad day for all.”

Speaking through tears, an emotional Drummond said the fire struck just as the school was getting ready to mark its 90th anniversary.

“We’re losing a phenomenal history,” Drummond said. “The legacy of the school – you cannot replace it.”

She said the school auditorium was “gorgeous” and contained unique stained glass windows, pillars and other architectural features.

She said the building was special because it was designed to pay tribute to Canada’s fallen soldiers after World War One.

“It’s a school named over those who sacrificed their lives to us to give us our freedoms and the auditorium was a reflection of that great sacrifice and the things that we’ve done. So to see the devastation…”

She said she will be working with other TDSB staff to figure out how the rest of the school year will proceed.

Eglinton Avenue is closed in both directions from Keele Street to Black Creek Drive as crews battle the fire.