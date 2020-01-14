TORONTO -- Convicted Maple Leaf Gardens sex offender Gordon Stuckless has been released from jail and is currently out on parole, CP24 has learned.

Stuckless was released in mid-December and is currently living at a halfway house in Hamilton, his lawyer Ari Goldkind confirmed.

Stuckless pleaded guilty in 1997 to sexually assaulting 24 boys while he worked as an equipment manager at Maple Leaf Gardens between 1969 and 1988. He was eventually sentenced to six years on appeal, less a year for time served. He received parole in 2001 after serving two thirds of that sentence.

Then in 2013, he faced 100 new charges after more victims came forward to report historical offences.

In 2016, Stuckless was convicted of sexually assaulting 18 boys over a period spanning three decades. He was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, less six months for time served under house arrest.

In a split decision in June 2019, the Court of Appeal for Ontario found that the 2016 sentence was too lenient and issued a new sentence of 10 years in jail, less six months for time served under house arrest.

The Toronto Sun first reported Tuesday that Stuckless had been freed.

His quiet release in December follows a recent decision by the Ontario Parole Board based on an assessment of his current and future risk to re-offend, Goldkind said.

As a condition of his parole, Stuckless must refrain from having any contact with minors and must notify his parole officer of any contact he has with anybody who is in charge of or who supervises minors. Stuckless must also continue the chemical castration treatment that he has been on for over two decades.