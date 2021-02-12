TORONTO -- A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York early Friday morning.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Songwood Drive, near Finch and Islington avenues.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound.

It is unknown where exactly the man was shot.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition, police said.

No suspect description has been released.

Police are on scene investigating.

It is unknown if this incident is connected to the shooting at nearby Stong Court early Friday morning that left a 14-year-old girl in critical condition.