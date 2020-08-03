Advertisement
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Mississauga shooting
Published Monday, August 3, 2020 10:15PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 3, 2020 10:17PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man in his 20s has been critically injured in a shooting in Mississauga Monday evening.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Guildwood Way and Huntington Ridge Drive, east of Mavis Road.
Peel police say officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics say.
Police say the suspect or suspects are believed to have fled the area in a vehicle.
There is no other suspect information at this time.
More to come.