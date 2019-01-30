

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





One person has been taken to hospital after being shot by police with sock rounds in the city’s downtown core.

It happened in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 8 p.m.

Toronto police said officers saw a man with a knife chasing another man and told him to stop. According to police, the suspect approached police and officers then used a sock gun to incapacitate him.

A sock gun, also known as a bean-bag gun, is a weapon that fires rounds designed to be less lethal than ordinary ammunition.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to hospital.

Toronto paramedic Services described his injuries as serious, while police said they were non-life-threatening and not serious.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.