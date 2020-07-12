TORONTO -- A 26-year-old man who was seriously injured in a shooting outside Scarborough Town Centre on Friday afternoon has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the mall near Ellesmere and McCowan roads at around 2 p.m. after receiving reports for the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was located suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

On Sunday, police said the man died in hospital.

He has been identified as Jordon Marcelle, of Toronto.

Police previously said they recovered a vehicle they say may be related to the shooting.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.