Man shot outside Scarborough Town Centre on Friday dies in hospital
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside Scarborough Town Centre. (CP24/Beatrice Vaisman)
TORONTO -- A 26-year-old man who was seriously injured in a shooting outside Scarborough Town Centre on Friday afternoon has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the mall near Ellesmere and McCowan roads at around 2 p.m. after receiving reports for the sound of gunshots.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim was located suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
On Sunday, police said the man died in hospital.
He has been identified as Jordon Marcelle, of Toronto.
Police previously said they recovered a vehicle they say may be related to the shooting.
There are no suspect descriptions at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.