TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot in the city’s Junction Triangle area late on Monday night, Toronto police say.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said they were called to Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue for reports that a man had been shot.

They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said a large number of officers searched the area where the shooting took place but did not reveal any suspect information.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 11 Division.