

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





One person was taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the city’s west end Sunday night.

It happened at The Queensway and High Street.

Police said a man was trapped inside the vehicle following the crash. Images from the scene showed a severely damaged black vehicle.

The man was eventually removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

The westbound lanes of The Queensway were shut down at South Kingsway as police investigated the collision.