TORONTO -- A man was injured after shots rang out in Etobicoke's Mimico area on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Mimico Avenue at 11 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a man suffering from minor injuries.

He was treated at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black male, last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit and black and white running shoes.

He was last seen running west on Lake Shore Boulevard.