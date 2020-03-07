TORONTO -- A man is in hospital in serious condition after being shot in Flemingdon Park on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a Toronto Public Library near Don Mills Road and St. Denis Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Insp. Jim Gotell says the victim was located near one of the library’s doors suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Once the shooting began, he began to run inside to seek safety inside the library,” Gotell says, adding that multiple shots were fired at the building.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is too early to say if the shooting was gang-related, Gotell says.

He says the suspect arrived on an older model Honda Civic and fled eastbound on St. Denis Drive following the shooting. There were reports that the shots were fired from a black car.

Gotell says they are in the process of obtaining surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.