

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A shooting in Brampton has left a man believed to be in his 20s dead, Peel Regional Police said.

Gunshots rang out just after 6 p.m. in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, Const. Iryna Yashynk said officers are not sharing any information regarding any possible suspects as it is early in their investigation.

“We responded to a call for a shooting and our homicide and missing persons bureau will be taking over the investigation,” she said. “Right now it’s very early in the investigation and we don’t have any details on any suspects but we’re asking for any witnesses - anyone who may have been in the area – to contact our homicide and missing persons bureau and anyone who resides in the area and has any video surveillance to contact our investigators as well.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.