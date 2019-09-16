Man in custody after woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Brampton
A police cruiser is seen outside of a crime scene in Brampton. (CTV News Toronto)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 5:05PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 5:24PM EDT
One man is in custody following an incident in Brampton that left an woman with life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a disturbance call at Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane around 4:20 p.m.
The self-contained incident happened in a residence and is not related to a shooting that took place earlier today in the city, police said.
More to come…