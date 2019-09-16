

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





One man is in custody following an incident in Brampton that left an woman with life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane around 4:20 p.m.

The self-contained incident happened in a residence and is not related to a shooting that took place earlier today in the city, police said.

More to come…